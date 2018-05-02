Cain is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Cain had started the last 12 games in a row. He's off to a strong start to the season, hitting .279/.392/.462 through 29 games and adding four homers and eight steals. He also has more walks (20) than strikeouts (19). Christian Yelich will handle center field Wednesday, with Domingo Santana starting in right.