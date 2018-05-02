Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Day off Wednesday
Cain is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Cain had started the last 12 games in a row. He's off to a strong start to the season, hitting .279/.392/.462 through 29 games and adding four homers and eight steals. He also has more walks (20) than strikeouts (19). Christian Yelich will handle center field Wednesday, with Domingo Santana starting in right.
More News
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Goes deep in win Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Homers, scores four runs against Marlins•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Day off Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Able to play Saturday•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Hopeful to play Saturday after collision•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Returns to action•
-
H2H Top-200 Rankings
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...