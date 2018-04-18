Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Day off Wednesday
Cain is out of the starting nine for Wednesday's tilt against Cincinnati.
Cain will take a seat for Wednesday's matinee after going 2-for-7 during the first two games of the series. Christian Yelich (oblique) makes his return to the lineup and will man center field while batting second in the order.
More News
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...