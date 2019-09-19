Play

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Day-to-day with ankle discomfort

Cain is being considered day-to-day after leaving Thursday's game against the Padres with ankle discomfort, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Cain was forced to exit Thursday's contest as a result of the issue, but it doesn't appear to be overly serious. His availability for Friday's series opener against Pittsburgh will likely be determined after he's re-evaluated.

More News
Our Latest Stories