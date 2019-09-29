Play

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Dealing with ankle sprain

Cain was removed from Saturday's game against the Rockies with a left ankle sprain.

Cain already entered the contest banged up and aggravated his injured left ankle on a slide into home plate as he was thrown out during the ninth inning. The veteran outfielder went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double before leaving the game and had a pair of sensational catches in the outfield, including a home-run robbery to preserve the lead. The Brewers are already without Christian Yelich (kneecap) for the year and Ryan Braun is also dealing with a calf strain, leaving the team with few options in the outfield for the final game of the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories