Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Dealing with knee bruise

Cain was diagnosed with a bruised left knee after exiting Tuesday's game at Pittsburgh.

Cain fouled a ball off his left knee Tuesday during the first inning, forcing him to leave the contest after finishing the at-bat. The 33-year-old also had some problems with the same leg during Monday's contest -- though he remained in the game -- so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sitting Wednesday in advance of Thursday's scheduled off day.

