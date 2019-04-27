Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Delivers big performance

Cain went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored Friday night against the Mets.

Cain delivered a key blow for the Brewers in the fifth inning, clearing the bases with a double down the line in right field. He also flashed the leather by robbing the Mets of a home run and by making a sliding catch that ended the inning with runners on base. The 33-year-old entered the night on an 0-for-11 skid over his past three contests, so Friday night's performance was much needed.