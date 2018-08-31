Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Delivers clutch homer in extra innings

Cain went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Reds.

Cain launched a go-ahead home run over the fence in left field during the 10th inning to put the Brewers on top by a run. He's been scalding hot at the dish in August (25 games), batting .370 with 10 extra-base hits and five stolen bases.