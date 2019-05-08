Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Delivers key hit in return

Cain went 1-for-4 wit a double, three RBI and one run scored Tuesday against the Nationals.

Cain returned from a one game absence and paced the Brewers' offense, delivering a bases-loaded double in the seventh inning to break a scoreless tie. While he's gotten on base at a slow clip relative to his career numbers and delivered fewer stolen bases as a result, Cain has shown plenty of power early in the season by compiling 14 extra-base hits after posting 37 across the entirety of the 2018 season. Serving as the team's primary leadoff hitter, Cain has also been able to rack up 26 runs scored across 36 games, placing him among the National League leaders.