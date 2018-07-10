Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Delivers three-hit game

Cain went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in Monday's 4-3 loss to Miami.

Cain delivered an RBI single in the third inning to give his team an early lead, but Milwaukee would ultimately fall in extra innings. In two games since returning from a strained groin, Cain has recorded four hits, one RBI and two walks.

