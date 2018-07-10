Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Delivers three-hit game
Cain went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in Monday's 4-3 loss to Miami.
Cain delivered an RBI single in the third inning to give his team an early lead, but Milwaukee would ultimately fall in extra innings. In two games since returning from a strained groin, Cain has recorded four hits, one RBI and two walks.
More News
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Scores twice in return to lineup•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Returns from disabled list•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Looking at Sunday return•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not able to return Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: On track for activation•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Light jogging Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart