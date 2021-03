Cain won't get into a Cactus League game until Monday at the earliest, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

Cain isn't dealing with any injury, but the Brewers are understandably bringing him along slowly given his age (34) and the fact that he barely played last season after opting out just five games into the campaign. There's no reason at this point to fear that his readiness for Opening Day is under any serious threat.