Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Encouraging spring training results
Cain saw the ball well this spring, going 7-for-18 (.389) with two doubles while striking out just once.
Cain had a trying 2019 campaign, but he was motivated to bounce back, as according to Will Sammon of The Athletic, he shed some weight over the offseason and was one of the first position players to report to camp. The early returns, at least, were promising. Whenever play resumes, Cain will be both the Brewers' regular center fielder and leadoff hitter.
