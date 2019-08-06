Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Exits Tuesday's game

Cain was removed from Tuesday's game at Pittsburgh after fouling a ball off his left knee, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

Cain was able to finish his at-bat but did not take the field for the bottom of the frame. The 33-year-old also appeared to hurt his leg making a sliding catch Monday, though he never exited that contest. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Cain could receive Wednesday off regardless with a scheduled off day to follow Thursday.