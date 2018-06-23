Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Exits with groin tightness
Cain left Saturday's game against the Cardinals with groin tightness, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It's the second time in three days that Cain has exited a game prematurely, having left Thursday's contest with a hamstring cramp. The severity of the groin issue is not yet clear, but even if the injury is a minor one, the Brewers could elect to rest Cain on Sunday, as the team has a scheduled off day Monday, allowing the outfielder to have two full days to heal.
More News
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: In Friday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Expected to return Friday•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Leaves with hamstring cramps Thursday•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Clubs eighth homer Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Reaches base five times•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Takes seat Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...