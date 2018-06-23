Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Exits with groin tightness

Cain left Saturday's game against the Cardinals with groin tightness, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's the second time in three days that Cain has exited a game prematurely, having left Thursday's contest with a hamstring cramp. The severity of the groin issue is not yet clear, but even if the injury is a minor one, the Brewers could elect to rest Cain on Sunday, as the team has a scheduled off day Monday, allowing the outfielder to have two full days to heal.

More News
Our Latest Stories