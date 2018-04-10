Cain left Monday's game against the Cardinals with a minor quadriceps injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Cain was injured running to first base, and he exited the game right after the play. Manager Craig Counsell stated that Cain wants to be in the lineup for tomorrow's game, but the Brewers will likely evaluate him again tomorrow to determine his status. He should be considered day-to-day until more information is released.