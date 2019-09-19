Play

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Exits with sore ankle

Cain left Thursday's game against the Padres with left ankle discomfort.

Cain hit his second home run in three games prior to exiting, but he was unable to finish the contest due to his injury, and was replaced by Trent Grisham. Cain's status will be updated again when more information is released.

More News
Our Latest Stories