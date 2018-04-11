Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Expected back Friday
Cain (quad) is expected to return to the lineup Friday against the Mets, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Cain sat out Wednesday for the second day in a row, but it appears he will be able to return to action following a team off day Thursday. The Brewers are scheduled to take on left-hander Steven Matz on Friday; and as long as Matz gets the ball and Cain is able to play, Cain figures to hit leadoff like he has done against every southpaw starter the Brewers have faced this season.
