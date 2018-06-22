Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Expected to return Friday
Manager Craig Counsell said after Thursday's win that he expects Cain (hamstring) to remain in the lineup Friday against the Cardinals, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
This comes as a major relief after Cain was pulled from Thursday's game after four innings with cramping in his right hamstring. The Brewers announced that the move was precautionary, so it seems like an isolated incident that won't affect his availability heading into Friday. If for whatever reason Cain is unavailable Friday, Christian Yelich would likely take over in center field for the Brewers.
