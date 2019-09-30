Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Expects to play Tuesday

Cain (ankle) expects to play in Tuesday's Wild Card game against the Nationals, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Cain left Saturday's game with a sprained ankle and did not take part in Sunday's contest, but the issue doesn't appear to be a serious one. He'll still have to test the ankle prior to the game, though, as he hasn't officially been cleared yet. Ben Gamel would likely get a start in the outfield if Cain is unable to play.