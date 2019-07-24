Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Feeling fine despite jamming knee
Cain's left knee jammed into the ground as he attempted to make a sliding catch in Wednesday's victory over the Reds, but he said after the game he felt fine and is planning to play Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Cain stayed on the ground for a few moments after the sliding attempt, and he said he was worried right away because he tore the PCL in the same knee earlier in his career. However, he was able to remain in the game, and was apparently no worse for the wear after. Cain hit .246 and posted just a .661 OPS in the first half, but he has appeared rejuvenated since the All-Star break, and has hit .302 with an .845 OPS in 13 games since play resumed July 12.
