Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Four-hit game

Cain went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Cain came through with an RBI-single in the seventh to tie the game at 4-4 and later scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the 10th. Cain is hitting .333 in 13 games so far in July, but has recorded only one extra-base hit in that time span. The outfielder is slashing .298/.395/.423 with eight homers, 16 doubles, 28 RBI and 52 runs on the year, while going 18-for-22 in stolen base attempts.