Cain (quadriceps) is expected to return to Cactus League games by the end of this week, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The veteran outfielder has been battling a quadriceps injury in game and has yet to see game action in spring training, but he appears to be on the cusp of his Cactus League debut. Cain will turn 35 years old in April and appeared in only five games last season before opting out. He also struggled with a .697 OPS during 2019 and is in a crowded Milwaukee outfield alongside Christian Yelich, Jackie Bradley and Avisail Garcia.