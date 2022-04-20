site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Gets breather Wednesday
Cain isn't starting Wednesday against the Pirates.
Cain started in the first two games of the series against Pittsburgh and went 1-for-5 with a double, two runs and a walk. Tyrone Taylor will start in center field and bat ninth.
