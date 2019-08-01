Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Gets breather
Cain is not in the lineup Thursday against the Athletics.
Cain has started the past nine games, slashing .270/.349/.405 with three extra-base hits (two doubles and a home run) and a 5:7 BB:K during that stretch. Prospect Trent Grisham is making his big-league debut in center field Thursday in place of Cain.
