Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Gets breather

Cain is not in the lineup Thursday against the Athletics.

Cain has started the past nine games, slashing .270/.349/.405 with three extra-base hits (two doubles and a home run) and a 5:7 BB:K during that stretch. Prospect Trent Grisham is making his big-league debut in center field Thursday in place of Cain.

More News
Our Latest Stories