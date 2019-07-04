Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Gets maintenance day

Cain is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds.

Per Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin, manager Craig Counsell characterized Cain's absence as a scheduled day off, suggesting the Brewers have no concern about the thumb issue that bothered the 33-year-old earlier in the series. With Cain resting, Ben Gamel will pick up a start in center field.

