Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Gets maintenance day
Cain is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds.
Per Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin, manager Craig Counsell characterized Cain's absence as a scheduled day off, suggesting the Brewers have no concern about the thumb issue that bothered the 33-year-old earlier in the series. With Cain resting, Ben Gamel will pick up a start in center field.
More News
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Still dealing with thumb issue•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Hoping to return by Friday•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Sitting after thumb procedure•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Remains on bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...