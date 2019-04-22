Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Goes deep in loss

Cain went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in a 6-5 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

With the Brewers trailing 5-0, Cain sparked his team's comeback with a two-run blast in the fifth. The 33-year-old is on a six-game hitting streak and is slashing .295/.370/.466 this season. He also has six extra-base hits, with three home run, six RBI, 17 runs and three stolen bases in 88 at-bats this year.