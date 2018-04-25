Cain went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a pair of walks in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

Playing his former team for the first time since signing with Milwaukee over the offseason, Cain turned in a terrific performance. The center fielder has been on an absolute roll the last five games, hitting .471 (8-for-17) with two home runs, two doubles, three RBI and 10 runs scored in that span. The hot streak has helped bump up his slash line to an impressive .316/.421/.506 on the year.