Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Goes yard for first time in 2019

Cain went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 14-8 loss to the Cubs.

The center fielder set the tone for another slugfest by taking Cole Hamels deep to lead off the bottom of the first inning. The homer was Cain's first of 2019, but he's been providing plenty of fantasy value atop the Brewers' batting order, slashing .364/.436/.576 with seven runs scored and three steals through nine games.