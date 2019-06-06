Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Good to go Thursday

Cain (thumb) will start in center field and bat leadoff Thursday against the Marlins.

Cain was pulled early in Wednesday's 8-3 loss after jamming his right thumb. Manager Craig Counsell's decision to insert Cain back into the lineup for the day game after a night game implies that the Brewers don't have much concern about the injury, so fantasy managers probably shouldn't either.

