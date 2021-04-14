Cain (quadriceps) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Cain left Tuesday's loss to the Cubs with left quadriceps discomfort, and he's now been diagnosed with a strain. Manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that he still didn't know the severity of Cain's injury. Tyrone Taylor was recalled from the alternate training site in a corresponding move, while Jackie Bradley and Billy McKinney should see increased playing time while Cain is unavailable.

