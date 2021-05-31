Manager Craig Counsell said after Monday's 3-2 win over the Tigers that Cain (hamstring) will require a stint on the 10-day injured list, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

The Brewers likely won't know the severity of Cain's right hamstring injury until after he's sent in for an MRI, but team trainers apparently felt comfortable ruling the outfielder out for at least a week and a half after he was checked out following his exit from Monday's game. Cain's impending move back to the IL should reopen everyday roles in the outfield for both Jackie Bradley and Avisail Garcia alongside Christian Yelich.