Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Heads to bench Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Cain is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cubs.
Cain started the past three games and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Tyrone Taylor will start in center field, batting eighth.
