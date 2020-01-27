Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Healthy heading into spring

Cain has recovered from knee and ankle pain and feels healthy heading into spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old mentioned the possibility of having another thumb injection before the season as a precaution, but is eager to begin his eleventh major-league campaign in full health. Cain served as the Brewers' leadoff hitter for 106 games and finished the season hitting .260/.325/.372 with 75 runs scored and 48 RBI in 2019. With the additions of power-hitting free agents Justin Smoak and Avisail Garcia to Milwaukee's lineup, Cain has a favorable opportunity to score many runs in one of the league's most hitter-friendly ballparks this year.