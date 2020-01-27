Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Healthy heading into spring
Cain has recovered from knee and ankle pain and feels healthy heading into spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The 33-year-old mentioned the possibility of having another thumb injection before the season as a precaution, but is eager to begin his eleventh major-league campaign in full health. Cain served as the Brewers' leadoff hitter for 106 games and finished the season hitting .260/.325/.372 with 75 runs scored and 48 RBI in 2019. With the additions of power-hitting free agents Justin Smoak and Avisail Garcia to Milwaukee's lineup, Cain has a favorable opportunity to score many runs in one of the league's most hitter-friendly ballparks this year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Preview: Bounce back
Should you pay up for one of the top save guys from 2019? Here's why it's not the best idea...
-
Starting Pitcher Preview: Better days
There just aren't enough aces to go around, so the draft prices keep rising for Fantasy managers,...
-
Prospects-only draft for H2H leagues
Want a prospects list that's tailored for Head-to-Head points leagues? Well, we made this mock...
-
Shortstop Preview: Plenty of pop
Old school Fantasy managers can still remember scarcity at shortstop, but those days are long...
-
Outfield Preview: Star powered
Even if you miss on the five stars who will be the top picks in many drafts, there is tons...