Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Held out vs. Giants

Cain won't play Friday against San Francisco due to a jammed wrist and tweaked left knee, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Cain suffered two injuries during Thursday night's series opener, and he'll sit out to avoid further issue. He's not expected to miss an extended period of time, so he could return to the starting lineup either Saturday or Sunday. Cain will likely be reevaluated prior to Saturday's tilt.

More News
Our Latest Stories