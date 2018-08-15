Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Hits ninth home run

Cain was 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Tuesday's 7-0 win at Chicago.

Cain crushed the home run on the second pitch of the game, his first long ball since June 13. The 32-year-old has been a model of consistency this season, but has turned it on lately and is 14-for-34 (.412 average) over the last seven games.