Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Hitting leadoff Friday

Cain will hit leadoff in Friday's spring game against the Diamondbacks.

Cain will play Friday for the fourth time this spring, and he will spearhead the Brewers' batting order will patrolling center field. Cain figures to fill that role regularly for the Brewers once the regular season gets underway.

