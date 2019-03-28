Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Hitting leadoff Opening Day

Cain will start in center field and hit leadoff in Thursday's season opener against the Cardinals.

Cain missed a spring game last week for personal reasons, but he was never in danger of missing Opening Day, and the Brewers confirmed he was good to go when they released their lineup Thursday morning. As he did last year, Cain will man center field and hit leadoff regularly for the Brewers in 2019.

