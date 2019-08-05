Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Hitting sixth Monday

Cain is starting in center field and hitting sixth Monday against the Pirates.

Cain has strictly hit leadoff since the All-Star break, slashing .256/.319/.415 with three home runs and two stolen bases in 21 games during that stretch. He'll drop to sixth in the order against right-hander Dario Agrazal on Monday as rookie Trent Grisham gets a turn atop the order.

