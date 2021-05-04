Cain went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Monday night against the Phillies.

Cain didn't waste any time in his return from a quad injury, leaving the yard in his first at-bat since April 13. He did strike out with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to end the game, however, as Milwaukee dropped the first game of the series 4-3. The 35-year-old is now 5-for-30 with three homers and five RBI through eight games in 2021.