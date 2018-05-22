Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Homers in victory
Cain went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in Monday's victory over the Diamondbacks.
Cain went just 4-for-26 (.154) over the final eight games of the Brewers' recently-completed 10 game road trip, but he must have been happy to be home, homering for the first time since the first game of that venture. Cain has started all but three games since April 13 and hit leadoff in every one of those games besides two. With a .383 OBP on the season, he won't be leaving that spot anytime soon.
