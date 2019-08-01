Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Homers in win

Cain went 1-for-5 with a home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the A's.

Cain swatted a leadoff homer to crack open the game and give the Brewers the lead for good. The 33-year-old has been enjoying a much improved second half of the season, upping his slash line to .251/.314/.369 with eight home runs, 57 runs scored, 37 RBI and 12 stolen bases.