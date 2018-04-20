Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Homers, scores four runs against Marlins
Cain went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and four runs in Milwaukee's 12-3 victory over the Marlins on Thursday.
Cain had been quiet by his standards of late prior to this game, so it was nice to see him check in with the three-hit, four-run effort and his second long ball of the season - a fifth-inning solo blast off Dillon Peters. He's now slashing .303/.390/.485 and he looks primed for a productive season in his first campaign with the Brewers.
