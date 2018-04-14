Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Hopeful to play Saturday after collision
Cain (quad) collided with Domingo Santana in right-center field during Friday's loss to the Mets and appeared to aggravate his quad injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Cain returned to the lineup Friday after suffering the injury Monday, but the aggravation appears minor with both players remaining in the game after the fifth inning collision. The veteran center fielder indicated he is hopeful to play Saturday, but Hernan Perez would be the likely replacement should Cain be unable to play.
