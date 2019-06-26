Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Hoping to return by Friday

Cain (thumb) said he's hoping to play Thursday or Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Cain is still nursing a sore right thumb, for which he recently received a cryotherapy injection along with a cortisone shot. While the outfielder is hoping to rejoin the lineup in the coming days, he admitted that he may need more time. Per Haudricourt, Cain is still sore but is hoping to take light swings Wednesday. Ben Gamel will continue to see time in center field until Cain is ready to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories