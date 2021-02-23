Cain is in Brewers camp as expected after opting out of the 2020 season, Andy McCullough of The Athletic reports.

Cain opted out of last season after playing five games, making him one of the highest-profile players to do so. He indicated over the winter that he expected to return to the field and he has indeed made good on that promise. Exactly what he has left in the tank remains to be seen, as he'll turn 35 in April and posted a modest 83 wRC+ (the product of a .260/.325/.372) in his last full season back in 2019.