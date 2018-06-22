Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: In Friday's lineup
Cain (hamstring) will man center field and bat third against St. Louis on Friday.
Cain won't be forced to miss any additional time after leaving Thursday's game with cramping in his right hamstring. Over 70 games this season, he's hitting .294/.392/.443 with eight home runs and 26 RBI.
