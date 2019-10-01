Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: In starting nine
Cain is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's National League Wild Card Game against the Nationals, batting seventh.
The 33-year-old left Saturday's game with a sprained left ankle and is now ready to return to Milwaukee's starting lineup against right-hander Max Scherzer. In the seven games leading up to his injury, Cain recorded a .524/.565/.810 slash line with a home run and three RBI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...