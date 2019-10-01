Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: In starting nine

Cain is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's National League Wild Card Game against the Nationals, batting seventh.

The 33-year-old left Saturday's game with a sprained left ankle and is now ready to return to Milwaukee's starting lineup against right-hander Max Scherzer. In the seven games leading up to his injury, Cain recorded a .524/.565/.810 slash line with a home run and three RBI.

