Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Jams thumb in loss

Cain jammed his left thumb while attempting to steal a base in the fifth inning of Friday's 9-5 loss to the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The outfielder won't require X-rays on the digit and doesn't expect to miss time.

After making a game-saving catch in the Brewers' Opening Day win Thursday, Cain was back in the lineup Friday, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored. While Cain was initially able to stay in the game after jamming the thumb, manager Craig Counsell still chose to substitute him out in the top of the eighth inning. Given Cain's defensive prowess, the decision might have pointed to some level of concern about his thumb, so it's not a lock that he'll be included in the starting nine Saturday. Cain's status should be known one way or the other when the Brewers reveal their lineup a few hours prior to the 7:10 p.m. EDT opening pitch.