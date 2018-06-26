Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Lands on disabled list

Cain was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left groin strain.

Cain is dealing with several minor injuries in addition to his strained groin, so the Brewers decided to give him some time to heal up without taking up a roster spot. Keon Broxton was called up to take Cain's place on the roster, but he won't necessarily take Cain's regular role in center field. Most likely, the Brewers figure to use some combination of Broxton and Christian Yelich in Cain's spot until Cain is ready to return.

