Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Leaves with hamstring cramps Thursday

Cain was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals with a hamstring cramp, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Christian Yelich has taken over in center with Domingo Santana entering the game in right after Cain's exit. Cain appeared to grab at his right hamstring as he left the field after the fourth inning. Fortunately, the move was precautionary, so Cain should be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's matchup with the Cardinals.