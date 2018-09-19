Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Leaves with intercostal soreness

Cain exited Tuesday's game against the Reds with intercostal soreness, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Cain left the game after four innings and apparently first felt the injury after a swing over the weekend. The veteran outfielder is rarely held out of the lineup, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him on the bench for Wednesday's series finale, especially with a scheduled off day to follow Thursday.

